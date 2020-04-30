Stephenson County extends disaster proclamation through May

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The disaster proclamation in Stephenson County has been extended through the end of May.



The county says the recommendation to extend the disaster came from guidance from the Stephenson County Health Department and Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency.



County leaders say emergency procedures and protocols continue to be implemented to facilitate decision-making across the County and allow expedited procurement of services, supplies, equipment and materials necessary to protect public health and safety.



As of April 30, 2020, Stephenson County has thirty-five (35) confirmed COVID-19 cases.



The continued increase in cases reinforces the importance of protective measures like social distancing to help prevent or lessen the spread in our community.



Residents are urged to follow guidelines put out by public health officials and to be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus.



What the public can do:

STAY CALM: You are not alone in this; your community is here to support you.

Talk to your friends and family, and let them know if you are having concerns.

STAY APART: Keep at least 6 feet away from others.

STAY PUT: Stay home, and only go out when essential (buying groceries, pickup medicine, etc.).

Stephenson County residents needing assistance can call CONTACT of Northern Illinois at 815-233-4357. CONTACT has a team of volunteers taking calls to assist those dealing with anxiety, depression, and helping people get connected to resources such as food, shelter, and medicine.