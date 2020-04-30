Stateline Church creates ‘Love Your Stateline’ challenge

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Stateline Church in Rockford plans to spread love across the region with a new challenge.

The "Love Your Stateline" challenge is a way for church and community members to show love to their neighbors for seven days.

Starting Thursday, and for the next week, people are encouraged to accept at least four of the seven daily challenges aimed at helping others.

The challenges are broken down to a topic each day. April 30 is "donate," and asked members to donate blood. Other topics include "build," "serve," and "call."

"The church is not this building, it's a group of people going outside of these walls and loving people," said Tyler Johnson, Associate Pastor at Stateline Church. "So to get people to take action in a time like this where we're required to stay at home is really important to actually be the change and make a difference in this community.