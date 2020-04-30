Showers and clouds move out, but windy weather continues

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a stretch of rainy weather, Thursday finally brings drier and sunnier conditions. Northerly to northwesterly winds are set to persist through much of the day.

Breezy start:

The predawn hours Thursday have featured wind gusts of 40 miles per hour and those gusty winds are set to persist through the day. Gusts are likely to approach 35 miles per hour on occasion, especially early in the day.

Wind gusts are likely to top out near 35 MPH at times through Thursday morning.

Rain fell consistently through Wednesday, but drier weather arrives Thursday. A few clouds are likely, especially along and east of I-39, but clouds gradually give way to sunshine as a potent area of low pressure exits the Midwest.

Forty-eight hour rain totals have been impressive, with some spots picking up nearly a month's worth of rainfall.

Rain that fell over the last 48-hours have resulted in elevated river levels, especially along the Rock and Kishwaukee Rivers. For folks along these rivers, continue to monitor the conditions over the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Friday warmth:

As high pressure slides into the Upper Midwest, sunshine and warmer temperatures settler into the Stateline. High temperatures to end the work week climb into the upper 60s to near 70° under abundant sunshine.

A quick-moving system could bring a few more clouds to the region by Friday afternoon and evening. Most model guidance suggests a spotty shower or two is possible Friday evening into the predawn hours of Saturday, but this isn't going to amount to much in terms of rainfall.

The heat is on:

The weekend starts on a warm note, with highs approaching the middle 70s Saturday. If enough sunshine is out, some locations could even approach 80°. Current thinking keeps most areas under that, as a mix of clouds and sunshine are most likely.

While "sizzling" may not be the best word to describe middle 70s, it'll be a nice and warm Saturday regardless of the words used.

Sunday looks a bit cooler, with highs dipping back into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are possible, especially south of I-80.