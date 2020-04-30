 Skip to Content

Rockford restaurants offers free meals to first responders

New
8:41 pm Positive Local News

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One Rockford restaurant looks to give back to first responders serving the community.

Ronit's Kitchen will start giving a free meal each week to a first responder and up to 3 of their friends or family members.

Ronit Golan, owner of Ronit's kitchen also works as a physical therapist, which made the act of giving back a little more personal.

"I always love to help out in the community any way I can," Golan today. "Since I can't do much physical therapy right now, I can at least give them something to eat."

You can click here to go on Ronit's Kitchen's Facebook page to nominate a front line worker who you think deserves a free meal.

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is a photographer at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

Related Articles

Skip to content