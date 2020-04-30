Rockford police respond to two shots fired calls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police responded to two separate shots fired calls in the overnight hours Thursday.



Police first responded to the 1300 block of Jackson St. for a call of shots fired around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the incident was a weapons violation and police are unaware of any injuries at this time.

1300 block of Jackson St.

Then, just after 12:15 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of 17th st. Authorities say they were investigating another weapons violation. No injuries were reported and an investigation is still ongoing.



It is unknown if the two incidents are related.



Anyone with information on either one of these incidents is being asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.