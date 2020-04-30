River Flood Watch from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

River Flood Watch from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
The Flood Watch continues for
The Rock River near Joslin
* Until Sunday morning.
* At 8:45 AM Thursday the stage was 10.0 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Saturday morning…and continue
rising to 12.1 feet Saturday. Fall below flood stage Sunday
morning.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream. Consequently
there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
&&