River Flood Watch from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The Flood Watch continues for

The Rock River near Joslin

* Until Sunday morning.

* At 8:45 AM Thursday the stage was 10.0 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Saturday morning…and continue

rising to 12.1 feet Saturday. Fall below flood stage Sunday

morning.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream. Consequently

there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.

&&