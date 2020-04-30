Report: Rockford hospitals receive C, B grades for patient safety

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Major hospital systems in Rockford earn C’s and a B for patient safety and care, according to a national patient safety watchdog organization.

Leapfrog Group released its grades for hospitals around the nation, including the Stateline.



The hospitals are graded on 28 measures, including problems with surgery, safety problems and doctors, nurses & hospital staff.



Here's a look at the grades for the stateline:

SwedishAmerican Hospital – C

The Leapfrog Group releases the grades in both the Fall/Spring. SwedishAmerican has received a C since the Spring of 2017, according to the Leapfrog Group.

Mercyhealth – C

Much like SwedishAmerican, Mercyhealth has received a C since the Spring of 2017. Mercyhealth has recently announced they're no longer accepting several Medicaid options. The health system also announced salary cuts as well as furloughs.

OSF St. Anthony Medical Center – B

OSF St. Anthony Medical Center continues to lead Rockford in terms of grades. Since the Spring of 2017, OSF has received a B for patient safety.



“OSF HealthCare is blessed with some of the best health care professionals in the country, and the Leapfrog Top Hospital Award is a testimony to that,” said Carol Friesen, chief executive officer, Northern Region, OSF HealthCare. “It’s important to have access to high-quality, closeto-home care that is among the best in the country and OSF has that in the Northern Region.”

FHN Memorial Hospital (Freeport) – B

FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport received a B for the Spring of 2020, an improvement from the Fall of 2019, when the hospital received a C.

Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital (Dixon) – B

KSB Hospital in Dixon saw a slight drop in its grade for the Spring of 2020. The hospital received a B, after receiving two straight A's. The hospital received a C in both the Spring/Fall of 2017 and the Spring of 2018.

Beloit Memorial Hospital - B

Much like FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Beloit Memorial Hospital also saw an improved grade. In the Spring of 2020, the hospital received a B, an improvement from a C grade in the Fall of 2019. The hospital received an A in 2017 and a B in Spring of 2018 before not scoring in Fall of 2018 and Spring in 2019.

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (DeKalb) – A

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital continues to receive high marks, receiving an A for Spring of 2020. The hospital has not received a grade lower than a B dating back to 2017.

SSM Heal St. Mary’s Hospital (Janesville) – A

Much like Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, SSM Heal St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville continues to strive. The hospital received an A for Spring of 2020. The hospital has received an A every time dating back to 2017, except for the Fall of 2019, when the hospital received a B.

