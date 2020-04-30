Pritzker on Lena church lawsuit: ‘Everybody has the right to sue’

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker responds to the lawsuit filed by a church in Lena. The state also reported more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases and 141 new deaths. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, April 30, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has responded to a lawsuit filed against him, along with leaders in Stephenson County, by a church in Lena.



The governor was asked about the lawsuit Thursday during his daily press briefing on COVID-19 in Chicago.



Here's what the governor said regarding the lawsuit:

"These are difficult times for parishioners and for those of us who worship to not be able to access, sometimes in person, your faith leader, especially as anxiety has come over people. Coronavirus is a very serious infection that's in the air, it's around us. It's caused people to need that kind of council. Most faith leaders have found new ways to connect with their parishioners. I would encourage people to continue to do that. I would just urge the faith leaders, you know, who are concerned about the length of this to just put the health and safety of their congregants first," said. Gov. Pritzker. "We've asked everybody to do the right thing, and as I say, parishioners and their pastors have done the right thing across the state. This person, it's a bit of an outlier. But everybody has the right to sue."

The lawsuit was filed by the Beloved Church of Lena and Pastor Stephen Cassell, saying their religious rights have been violated.



The lawsuit was filed against Gov. Pritzker, David Snyders, the Stephenson County Sheriff, Craig Beintema, the Stephenson County Public Health Administrator and Steve Schiable, the Village of Lena's police chief.



The lawsuit says the defendants have "intentionally denigrated Illinois churches and pastors and people of faith by relegating them to second-class citizenship."



