Pritzker calls Rockford a ‘hot spot’ for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) —Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has called Rockford a hot spot for COVID-19 in the state.



The governor made the comments about Rockford during his daily press briefing in Chicago.



Here's what the governor said:

"Unfortunately Rockford is a hot spot in the state. Winnebago County has quite a number of infections. And it's, you know it's something that we're watching very closely. And it's why people who live in that area and the surrounding counties need to be extremely careful" Gov. Pritzker

As of Thursday, there's been a total of 426 total cases in Winnebago County.



Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney says he doesn't believe the area is ready to re-open.



"We shouldn't be talking about 100% opening up our society or our community right now. When it's being reported in the Chicago media that Winnebago County, the community I grew up in and serve now doesn't meet national guidelines to open, I don't think anyone's playing games with that. I wish I was hearing differently from our local folks on those local metrics," said Chairman Haney.