OSF requiring everyone to wear a mask before entering hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) — OSF Healthcare is taking pro-active measures for the safety of its patients, staff and visitors.



The hospital announced starting Monday May 4, anyone entering OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center is required to wear a mask.



There is an exception for children two years old or younger as well as for those with medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask.



Paula Carynski, the president of the hospital, says the policy is being put in place to stop the spreading of infection, especially coronavirus, as much as possible.

“Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth helps to contain respiratory secretions and reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19,”Carynski said.



“Masking is additional protection which will address asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission of the virus."



Patients will be given a mask to wear while interacting with medical staff if they don't have one of their own.



If visitors and vendors do not have a personal mask, a disposable mask will be provided.



All OSF Mission Partners will also be required to wear masks in public spaces, whether personal or provided by OSF HealthCare.



OSF Mission Partners who provide direct patient care will be issued

appropriate personal protective equipment by OSF.