Modified stay-at-home order includes new guidelines for religious worship

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Late Thursday night, Governor J.B. Pritzker's office filed his new modified executive "stay-at-home" order.

The order adds a new section under "Leaving the home for essential activities is permitted." Six points down reads "to engage in the free exercise of religion."

The new section reads:

"To engage in the free exercise of religion, provided that such exercise must comply with Social Distancing Requirements and the limit on gatherings of more than ten people in keeping with CDC guidelines for the protection of public health. Religious organizations and houses of worship are encouraged to use online or drive-in services to protect the health and safety of their congregants."

This comes on the heels of a federal lawsuit filed by Beloved Church in Lena. We have not confirmed if the modification in the wording of Governor Pritzker's new order is related to that lawsuit.