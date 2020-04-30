Mayor McNamara critical of Mercyhealth’s decision to eliminate multiple Medicaid services

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara was critical of Javon Bea and Mercyhealth after the health system's recent decision to eliminate multiple Medicaid providers.



Last week, Mercyhealth said with IlliniCare, Meridian and Molina Medicaid will have 90 days to find another healthcare provider, doctor and hospital. Patients with Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid will have six months.



The decision came as Mercyhealth faces a multi-million dollar shortfall.



On Thursday, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara spoke about Mercyhealth's decision to eliminate the services at a press conference regarding COVID-19 in Winnebago County.



City leaders say the decision by Mercyhealth will impact roughly 66,000 people here in the Stateline and would put the health of those in the community at risk.

"If implemented the actions that Mr. Bae would like to put in place would literally put lives at risk. Not only lives, it would put livelihoods at risk. Patients would suffer. Children would suffer," said Mayor McNamara. "In the midst of a global pandemic, with a $500 million hospital which was recently opened and quite honestly still has the shine of newness on it, to shift these financial burdens on the backs of the most vulnerable patients in our community is just unconscionable. So shame on Javon for his recent decision."

Sen. Dave Syverson, who is a paid board member at Mercyhealth, says Mercyhealth hopes the state will re-negotiate payments the health system receives for its Medicaid patients. He says if that's the case, care for those patients could continue.