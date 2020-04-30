 Skip to Content

List: Gov. Pritzker announces 19 total COVID-19 testing sites in Rockford region

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford region is set to receive more testing sites for COVID-19.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Thursday during his daily press briefing in Chicago.

Here's a look at the 19 sites:

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH - BELVIDERE

  • 1050 Logan Ave., Belvidere
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
  • COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - BELVIDERE

  • 1663 Belvidere Rd. Belvidere, IL 61008
  • Hours: 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements:Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
  • COVID Hotline: 312-767-0400

PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - DIXON

  • 1672 S. Galena Ave., Dixon
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
  • COVID Hotline: 312-767-0400

FHN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL MOBILE TESTING - FREEPORT

  • 1045 W. Stephenson St., Freeport
  • Hours: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Daily
  • Requirements: Appointment required. A provider must approve a test based on IDPH screening criteria being met.
  • COVID Hotline: 815-599-6412

PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - FREEPORT

  • 1009 Fairway Dr., Freeport
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
  • COVID Hotline:312-767-0400

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH - LOVES PARK

  • 6115 N. 2nd St., Loves Park
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
  • COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - LOVES PARK

  • 1000 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
  • COVID Hotline: 312-767-0400

PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - MACHESNEY PARK

  • 11475 N. Second St., Machesney Park
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
  • COVID Hotline: 312-767-0400

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH - ROCKFORD

  • 1200 West State, Rockford
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation:Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
  • COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH - ROCKFORD

  • 1215 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
  • COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH - ROCKFORD

  • 1100 Broadway, Rockford
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
  • COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH REGIONAL TESTING - ROCKFORD

  • 1002 Pierpont Ave., Rockford
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH ROCKFORD DRIVE-THROUGH

  • 520 N. Pierpoint Ave., Rockford
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles
  • COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705

IDPH ROCKFORD DRIVE-THROUGH - ROCKFORD

  • 1601 Parkview Avenue, Rockford
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Daily
  • Requirements: No appointment required. Capacity is limited to 500 tests per day. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.
  • Click here for more information.

PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - ROCKFORD - E. STATE ST.

  • 6595 E. State St., Rockford
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
  • Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
  • COVID Hotline:312-767-0400

PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - ROCKFORD - SOUTH ALPINE

  • 3475 S. Alpine Rd., Rockford
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F; 8:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m. Sat. and Sun.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday; Saturday - Sunday
  • Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
  • COVID Hotline:312-767-0400

GREATER ELGIN FAMILY CARE CENTER CENTER FOR FAMILY HEALTH - SYCAMORE

  • 165 Plank Road, Sycamore
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday-Friday
  • Requirements: All are welcomed; testing done in the Health Center
  • COVID Hotline: 847-608-1344

PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - DEKALB/SYCAMORE

  • 2496 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F; 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Sat. and Sun.
  • Days of Operation: Monday - Friday; Saturday - Sunday
  • Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
  • COVID Hotline:312-767-0400

WHITESIDE COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC - ROCK FALLS

  • 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (M-Thu.), 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
  • Days of Operation: Monday-Friday
  • Requirements: Appointment with telehealth medical provider and symptomatic.
