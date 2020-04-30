List: Gov. Pritzker announces 19 total COVID-19 testing sites in Rockford region
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford region is set to receive more testing sites for COVID-19.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Thursday during his daily press briefing in Chicago.
Here's a look at the 19 sites:
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH - BELVIDERE
- 1050 Logan Ave., Belvidere
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
- COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - BELVIDERE
- 1663 Belvidere Rd. Belvidere, IL 61008
- Hours: 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements:Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- COVID Hotline: 312-767-0400
PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - DIXON
- 1672 S. Galena Ave., Dixon
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- COVID Hotline: 312-767-0400
FHN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL MOBILE TESTING - FREEPORT
- 1045 W. Stephenson St., Freeport
- Hours: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Daily
- Requirements: Appointment required. A provider must approve a test based on IDPH screening criteria being met.
- COVID Hotline: 815-599-6412
PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - FREEPORT
- 1009 Fairway Dr., Freeport
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- COVID Hotline:312-767-0400
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH - LOVES PARK
- 6115 N. 2nd St., Loves Park
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
- COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - LOVES PARK
- 1000 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- COVID Hotline: 312-767-0400
PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - MACHESNEY PARK
- 11475 N. Second St., Machesney Park
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- COVID Hotline: 312-767-0400
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH - ROCKFORD
- 1200 West State, Rockford
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
- COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH - ROCKFORD
- 1215 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
- COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH - ROCKFORD
- 1100 Broadway, Rockford
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
- COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH REGIONAL TESTING - ROCKFORD
- 1002 Pierpont Ave., Rockford
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH ROCKFORD DRIVE-THROUGH
- 520 N. Pierpoint Ave., Rockford
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles
- COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705
IDPH ROCKFORD DRIVE-THROUGH - ROCKFORD
- 1601 Parkview Avenue, Rockford
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Daily
- Requirements: No appointment required. Capacity is limited to 500 tests per day. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.
- Click here for more information.
PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - ROCKFORD - E. STATE ST.
- 6595 E. State St., Rockford
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- COVID Hotline:312-767-0400
PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - ROCKFORD - SOUTH ALPINE
- 3475 S. Alpine Rd., Rockford
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F; 8:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m. Sat. and Sun.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday; Saturday - Sunday
- Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- COVID Hotline:312-767-0400
GREATER ELGIN FAMILY CARE CENTER CENTER FOR FAMILY HEALTH - SYCAMORE
- 165 Plank Road, Sycamore
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday-Friday
- Requirements: All are welcomed; testing done in the Health Center
- COVID Hotline: 847-608-1344
PHYSICIANS IMMEDIATE CARE - DEKALB/SYCAMORE
- 2496 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F; 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Sat. and Sun.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday; Saturday - Sunday
- Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- COVID Hotline:312-767-0400
WHITESIDE COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC - ROCK FALLS
- 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (M-Thu.), 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday-Friday
- Requirements: Appointment with telehealth medical provider and symptomatic.