Lack of in person programming during shelter in place worries youth advocates in Rockford

(WREX) — There's no school schedule or after school programming to keep kids in Rockford engaged. A setup that has multiple youth advocates nervous for the city's vulnerable population.

"To have this blanket stay at home, there's a lot of homes kids should not be in, let's face it," says Boys and Girls Club CEO Chip Stoner.

Stoner says the Boys and Girls club currently delivers 260 meals to kids every day. He says his concerns are two fold. The first being kids going without any academic structure for this period of time. Second, Stoner worries about the lack of emotional support some children are enduring.

"There's going to be a lot of pent up anger and frustration," says Stoner. "If no one really cares about me during these six week,then who cares about me when this is over?"

A concern that's shared by the Rockford Park District.

"Play is a very important development of our youth," says park district Superintendent of Operation Laurie Anderson. "That's how they learn about the world and make social connections."

Anderson says as of Thursday, it's lost a million dollars in program fees. Anderson says the district is worried about the greater cost if services don't return for kids.

"It's $111,000 a year to incarcerate a youth," says Anderson. "So with that $111,000 what could you do to proactively prevent a youth from going down that road by having recreation and being involved in programs?"

While the district offers virtual programming for families to use during the pandemic. It's also working with partners on something called "Camp in a Box" for families to use at home.

"It's amazing what you can do with a piece of paper rolled up into a ball and the number of games you can play," says Anderson. "So that has things to play with and ideas for you to be able to do easy with the stuff you have in your home."