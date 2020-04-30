Illinois reports 2,563 new coronavirus cases, 141 more deaths

WATCH LIVE: Illinois is reporting more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases and 141 new deaths. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, 30 April 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting new cases of COVID-19 across the state, along with new deaths related to the virus.



On Thursday, IDPH reported 2,563 new cases of the virus, bringing the total in the state from 50,355 up to 52,918.



The state also reported 141 new deaths related to the virus on Thursday. The death toll in the state is now up to 2,355.



Brown County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 52,918 cases, including 2,355 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,200 specimens for a total of 269,867.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

CLICK HERE to watch state leaders provide an update on COVID-19.