IL unemployment numbers show slight decline in new claims

ILLINOIS (WREX) -- New unemployment numbers are still increasing at an alarming rate, but they do show a decline since the pandemic started.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security released the numbers Thursday.

81,596 new claims were made for the week ending April 25. The state has now processed more than 830,000 initial unemployment claims since March 1. That number is ten times higher than the same period last year, according to the state.

Illinois is starting to see a slight decline in the number of new initial claims, it peaked at more than 100,000 in a single week on March 21.

To manage the unprecedented demand, IDES worked to overhaul its infrastructure and expand its web and call center capacity. The department says it is also setting up a virtual call center, which will double its call center capacity.