FVV Shop donates shirt proceeds to help COVID-19 front-line workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Fred VanVleet Shop in downtown Rockford is much quieter than normal these days. A new shirt design at the shop is raising money to help feed hospital and nursing home workers who are working through the fight against COVID-19.

"[We're] just trying to thank them for all the work they've done," FVV Shop Chief Operating Officer Keffer Simpson said. "It's a good way for people who have supported us to actually donate to the cause as well."

Ten dollars of every shirt sold will go to feeding essential workers with food from local restaurants. Demand for the shirts is already high.

"It's a pre-order," Simpson explains. "They've been going crazy and that's what we want. The end goal is for us to raise some money to help out the workers and stuff. Everyone has been supporting which we like. Canadian-wise there have been a lot of orders, Canadian and U.S. It's been crazy. The first hour was nonstop. We didn't expect it to be like that."

VanVleet and his camp are sharing a message with workers who are directly helping to fight the disease.

"We just want to say thank you for all your hard work," Simpson said. "This is a tough time and we appreciate all the essential workers. We just want everyone to, if you can, stay home, stay healthy and when all this is over I'm sure everybody will love it."

It's a little more personal for Simpson.

"My mom works in a nursing home and there were a few cases where she was," he said. "They're taking the right precautions. Everything is good on her end."

They're trying to make sure everything is good for all the workers putting their own health at risk everyday.

To order a shirt and help the cause, you can visit the FVV Shop website here.