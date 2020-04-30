Flood Watch until THU 6:00 AM CDT

Flood Watch until THU 6:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING…
The Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following
areas, Central Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry,
Northern Cook, Northern Will, and Southern Cook.
* Until 6 AM CDT this morning
* Rain will continue through sunrise then gradually start to wane
through mid to late morning. An additional one half inch of rain
is probable in some locations through mid morning, on top of two
to four and a half inches that have feel since Tuesday night,
with the highest amounts having been in the northern Chicago
suburbs.
* Roadways, viaducts, ditches, and other poor drainage areas may
be impacted. Agricultural land and poor drainage areas may be
inundated in rural areas. River and small stream rises will
occur with flooding of these waterways also possible. This
includes the Des Plaines, DuPage, and Fox Rivers and their
tributaries.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&