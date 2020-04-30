Flood Watch until THU 6:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING…

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following

areas, Central Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry,

Northern Cook, Northern Will, and Southern Cook.

* Until 6 AM CDT this morning

* Rain will continue through sunrise then gradually start to wane

through mid to late morning. An additional one half inch of rain

is probable in some locations through mid morning, on top of two

to four and a half inches that have feel since Tuesday night,

with the highest amounts having been in the northern Chicago

suburbs.

* Roadways, viaducts, ditches, and other poor drainage areas may

be impacted. Agricultural land and poor drainage areas may be

inundated in rural areas. River and small stream rises will

occur with flooding of these waterways also possible. This

includes the Des Plaines, DuPage, and Fox Rivers and their

tributaries.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&