Demolition begins on former Magna grocery store

MAGNA DEMOLITION: Deconstruction at the site of the former grocery store has begun. Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, 30 April 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A vacant grocery store in Rockford is now being demolished.



The City of Rockford started demolition on the former Magna grocery store on Thursday.



The building, located in the 4000 block of E. State St. just west of Don Carter Lanes, has been vacant more than 20 years.



The city became owners of the building after filing a lawsuit in Circuit Court asking a judge to order the owner of the building to either make necessary repairs to the building, demolish it or redevelop it after years of vacancy.



The owners agreed to transfer the property to the city in lieu of foreclosure, along with a payment to the city to help defray costs to tax payers.



Earlier this week, the city announced a condemned strip mall near the building had been torn down. The city says it will pursue reimbursement of the cost of demolition from the owners.