Calmer and warmer weather settle in as we head into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Strong wind gusts left over from yesterday's storm system leave tonight, and leave us with tranquil weather in the coming days. Temperatures continue on their upward trajectory, providing some warmth this weekend.

Calmer and quieter:

The storm system that brought in soaking rain yesterday also kicked up the winds last night. We saw gusts above 40 mph at times overnight and even through today.

The winds settle down this evening, and go calm overnight. We should see a light breeze, if anything, through Friday before winds pick up a little again this weekend.

The calm conditions overnight may have a side effect. Brisk temperatures look to occur tonight. A breezy overnight keeps the air well-mixed, keeping temperatures warmer than if we had calm conditions.

Because tonight goes calm, heat from the cooling ground can escape into the atmosphere rather than the winds pulling some of that heat back down. Temperatures fall off a little faster as a result.

We'll dip into the upper 30's tonight. Patchy frost may be possible, especially in rural areas.

Warming up:

Winds switch to out of the south starting Friday, helping temperatures warm up.

We'll hit the upper 60's by Friday afternoon, then the middle 70's on Saturday. Sunday dip slightly, but only to the low 70's. Slight chances for spotty light showers pop up each of the 3 days, but overall they will be mostly dry and mostly sunny.

Colder next week:

Temperatures reverse course next week, dropping back into the 60's on Monday then the 50's by Tuesday and Wednesday. This is caused by a series of weather systems moving through, providing chances for rain in addition to the cooler air.

Showers may start up by Monday evening, then another round of rain develops Tuesday. By Wednesday, the active pattern dries up, giving us a break from the rain. Warmer airflow starting Thursday should get us back into the middle 60's. While warmer, this is still a little below average.

The Climate Prediction Center shows cooler weather may be favored into the middle of the month.

We may stay a little cool going into the middle of the month. The long term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors near average rainfall, but cooler than usual temperatures through the 13th.