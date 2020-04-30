Boone County coronavirus cases tops 100, 10 total deaths

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Boone County has reached 100 as the death toll tops double digits.



On Thursday, the health department reported 9 new cases of the virus, bringing the total in the county up to 100. The health department says one of the cases is an employee at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility.



The health department also reported one new death related to the virus, marking the county's 10th death. The health department says the resident was a resident at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility.



In total, the facility has seen 37 total cases and 6 deaths related to the virus.

26 people have recovered from the virus, according to the health department.