Beloit woman arrested on attempted murder charges

BELOIT (WKOW) - A Beloit woman is arrested for leaving a crash and potential stabbing scene on Sunday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers were sent to South Olson Road and West Highway 81 in Newark Township for a car crash and a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men with injuries that required medical treatment.

Both men were taken to the hospital where they were treated and then released.

A female, identified as 21-year-old Alondra I. Gallardo, was reported to have run away, possibly armed with a knife.

A search of the area was conducted utilizing a K-9 track and drone, however, Gallardo was not located.

Officials say Gallardo was arrested on Monday, April 27 at her home in Beloit.

She faces two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Hit and Run-Causing Injury.