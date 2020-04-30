23 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, 426 total

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases in the county.



The new cases brings the total number of cases in the county up to 426, which is the highest in the northern Illinois region.



There were no new deaths reported on Thursday.



Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney says the area is not ready to re-open.

"We shouldn't be talking about 100% opening up our society or our community right now. When it's being reported in the Chicago media that Winnebago County, the community I grew up in and serve now doesn't meet national guidelines to open, I don't think anyone's playing games with that. I wish I was hearing differently from our local folks on those local metrics," said Chairman Haney.



Earlier in the day, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called Rockford and Winnebago a county a "hot spot" for the virus.



Here's what the governor said: