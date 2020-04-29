Winnebago community pantry is helping those in need

WINNEBAGO (WREX) —The village of Winnebago has a public pantry that allows people to take or give food whenever they need.

Community member Stephanie King says its served as a resource for people for more than 20 years

"It's a way to support each other from a distance and still help," said King.

Before the outbreak, the pantry was used every now and then.

But now, King says the pantry is constantly emptied and refilled.

"The need has increased exponentially, we have kids home from school, families home from work, and that need for food can't always be met,"said King.

Because the end of the pandemic not coming anytime soon, King encourages people both in and outside of her community to help others and to not be afraid to reach out for help.

"We are proud here in Winnebago that our community supports us so much, but it needs to be everywhere whether it be check on your neighbor or check on an elderly neighbor," said King.

The pantry is located in front of the the Winnebago Park District.