Wednesday is Denim Day, which helps raises awareness of sexual assault

(WREX) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and one way to raise awareness is by wearing jeans on Denim Day.



Denim Day is on a Wednesday in April every year. The campaign began after the Italian Supreme Court overturned a sexual assault conviction because the survivor was wearing tight jeans at the time of the assault, so justices felt she must of helped the person who raped her remove them.



Since then, what started as a local campaign to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence has grown into a movement.



Denim Day asks community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.



We here at 13 WREX are participating in Denim Day. You'll see photos of the 13 News Today team as well as the 13 News Evening team. Our reporters will be participating in Denim Day, too.



13 News Today Anchor's Maggie Polsean and Evan Leake participating in #DenimDay