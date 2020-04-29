Two local businesses team up to feed healthcare workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Two local businesses team up to help feed those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Primetime Audio Video in Rockford and AERO Ale House in Loves Park gave meals to employees at the Respiratory Unit at SwedishAmerican Wednesday. Primetime donated the money for the food and Aero donated time and equipment to make the meals.

"It's a great opportunity for us to give back to those front line workers that are really doing a great job in keeping everybody safe out there and taking care of those that have gotten sick," said Matt Pendergrass, Owner of AERO Ale House.

The two will give meals to front line workers will feed OSF Emergency Staff next Wednesday and will also feed Mercyhealth workers.