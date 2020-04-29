Soggy weather gradually comes to an end

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today's steady rain showers will slowly come to an end tonight, with the weather giving us a long break before rain comes back into the picture.

Damp conditions:

Steady rain showers came in this morning behind yesterday's storm system. The system gets help from jet stream winds, providing enough lift in the atmosphere to keep the large area of showers going all day.

This resulted in at least another 1/2" of rainfall across the Stateline, with more to come through tonight.

This adds onto the soaking we picked up last night, then downpours hit for a few hours in the evening. Most locations will end up with at least an inch of rainfall when this is all said and done, with some spots closer to 2".

The Kishwaukee River looks to be on the rise with all of the new rainwater. The river approaches minor flood stage by Friday, then drops just as quickly this weekend. The other rivers in our area won't rise much, though the Rock River near Byron may rise to within action stage. Flood advisories highlighting the near-flood levels will be in effect until the end of the week.

Soggy evening:

A large area of showers around yesterday's storm system keep going through early tonight.

In the meantime, light to drizzly rainfall works back in briefly tonight. We'll the last of the showers spiral through as the storm system leaves. We won't pick up too much more for rainfall, with another 1/10" possible. The showers should come to an end by midnight. There's a slight chance spotty showers pop up again early Thursday morning, but the day overall looks a lot drier.

Breezy winds last through Thursday, but rain leaves the forecast for a few days.

The breezy winds that added to the cold and damp feeling of the day continue, and may pick up a little further. We'll see the winds turn to out of the north, and gust to 30 mph overnight. The gusts may pick up to 35 mph by tomorrow afternoon.

Dry days ahead:

Rain showers disappear from the forecast for a few days. A broad area of high pressure hovers overhead, keeping the weather dry. We should see some sunshine Thursday afternoon, and again Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures jump back up again due to the additional sunshine and winds turning to out of the south. Highs rise to around 60 degrees Thursday, then the warming trend brings the middle 60's on Friday and the middle 70's by Saturday.

Rain and cooler weather:

We reverse course starting Sunday. A chance for scattered showers materializes at the end of the weekend, but the weather doesn't look as soggy as the last few days. A cooling trend kicks in, dropping temperatures back to the 60's Sunday.

Early next week, chances for rain develop Tuesday and Wednesday. The outlook for now looks soggy between the two days. Temperatures dip into the upper 50's during this stretch.