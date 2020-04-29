Slow moving system set to keep rain, cooler temperatures in place

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday afternoon and evening brought a few rumbles of thunder, but luckily the severe weather risk was dodged for the most part. Following the late-night cold frontal passage, a cooler and rainy midweek is ahead.

Rain, rain, go away:

Since late Tuesday, a swatch of 1" to 2" of rain has fallen across Boone and parts of Winnebago County.

Rockford officially picked up 0.38" of rain on Tuesday, but some locally heavier rain fell across the Stateline. Through Wednesday and early Thursday, some locations could double that amount.

Another round of 1" to 2" of rain could fall between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, especially south and east of a line from Roscoe to Dixon.

A slow moving upper-level low is pivoting across the Midwest, while the surface low is parked on top of northern Illinois. Between these two low pressure systems, rain is going to be a certainty. Showers are forecast to develop by late Wednesday morning, with steady rain likely through the afternoon and evening.

An areal flood watch is in effect until midnight Thursday for portions of the Stateline, including Boone, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties. In these locations, as much as 2" of rain has already fallen. Another 1" to 2" of rain could fall between early Wednesday and Thursday, when showery weather comes to an end. River and stream rises are likely, with flooding being a possibility in low-lying areas.

On top of the rainy weather, Wednesday features windy conditions. Wind gusts later in the day could top 30 to 35 MPH, which could lead to a few very isolated cases of trees falling. The saturated soil, continued rain, and stronger winds could be too much for unhealthier trees to endure.

Thursday sprinkles:

Like a bad case of deja vu, Thursday may begin with a few spotty showers. This rainy start is forecast to give way to increasingly dry conditions by later in the day, but breezy weather is going to persist. Northerly winds for the gateway to the weekend could gust to 35 mph at times.

Showers are likely to persist into early Thursday morning. Guidance suggests rain should taper off by noon, with gradual clearing expected by the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to slowly climb, with many areas at least climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunshine isn't likely to be plentiful before noon, but some sunshine is likely to show itself through the afternoon and evening.

Friday feels:

If the rain and cloud cover isn't your thing, Friday may provide those warm and fuzzy feelings. High temperatures to end the work week close in on 70° under plentiful sunshine.