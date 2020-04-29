Second woman arrested in helping Wisconsin prisoners escape

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested a Madison woman who they say drove a getaway vehicle for two men who had escaped from prison.

Katherine Wooderick, age 46 of Madison, was taken into custody Tuesday at her residence in Madison with the assistance of the Madison Police Department, according to a news release.

The two escapees, Thomas E. Deering, 45, and James Robert Newman, 36, scaled fences to break out of the prison just before 5 a.m. April 16, authorities say.

The sheriff's office says the two inmates started their escape from CCI at 4:25 a.m. and were over both fences at 4:35 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the men were picked up at 5:54 a.m. that morning at the Poynette Piggly Wiggly and traveled south on Highway 51 leaving Poynette.

Wooderick was booked into the Columbia County Jail on 2 counts of Escape as Party to a Crime.

A kitchen worker at Columbia Correctional Institution was arrested the evening of the escape.

Holly Marie Zimdahl, 46, of rural Pardeeville is charged with two felonies -- escape, criminal arrest and delivering illegal articles to an inmate.

Deering and Newman were arrested in Rockford the day after their escape when they showing up at Miss Carlys, hungry and cold.