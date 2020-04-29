Rockford Police searching for robbery and vehicular invasion suspect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police issue a warrant for Keshaun Jones after he allegedly stole a cell phone out of someone's car.

On April 12, police say Jones met the victims on the 500 block of Webster Avenue for the pre-arranged sale of a cell phone that was made over social media.

That's when police say Jones reached into the victims car, and stole the phone out of one of their hands before running away.

RPD filed a warrant for Jones' arrest and with charges of vehicular invasion and robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.