Rockford lawmaker wants clarification for COVID-19 deaths, coroner says numbers are accurate

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- A Rockford State Lawmaker questions the accuracy of Winnebago County's COVID-19 deaths and says he wants more information from health officials.

State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, (R) 69th district, is calling on the Winnebago County Health Department to release data that verifies a positive COVID-19 test for people who die from the virus. Sosnowski said he wants to make sure the information coming from the health deparment is fully accurate.

“The numbers we receive daily from Winnebago County don’t tell the whole story,” Rep. Sosnowski said in a press release sent to 13 WREX. “Doctors across the country have come forward to say that they are under pressure to list a death as COVID-19 even if the deceased patient did not have a positive case confirmed by a test. Manipulation of public health statistics is dangerous, misleading, and wrong. Our community deserves to know that the information we receive each day from the Winnebago County Health Department is fully accurate.”

The man in charge of investigating a cause for any death in the county is Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz. At a Winnebago County Board meeting last week, he discussed the data and says his reporting is accurate.

"No, I have not had any pressure from elected officials, from government officials, from physicians, from anybody whatsoever to either over inflate or under inflate the numbers," said Hintz in a virtual county board meeting.

As of that meeting last week, 12 people had died in the county from COVID-19. Hitnz says, of those 12 deaths, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death for 11 of them. COVID-19 was the secondary cause of death for one death at that time. Hintz also said he ruled out 34 deaths as COVID-19 related. That means the patient tested negative for the virus, or he learned there's not enough evidence to put COVID-19 on a death certificate.

"It doesn't matter to me whether it's COVID, whether it's a flu, whether it's a heart attack or diabetes," he said. "Whatever ailment, whatever disease this person has, I want to make sure I get it right no matter what.