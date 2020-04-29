Rockford COVID-19 testing sites are not reaching capacity

ROCKFORD (WREX) — U of I College of Medicine in Rockford has National Guard Members ready to assist up to 500 people with COVID-19 tests daily. But the site is averaging a little more than half that amount.

"At first we told you to stay home because we didn't have enough tests for those that are sick and now we are saying come out," said Public Health Administrator at the Winnebago County Health Department Dr. Sandra Martell.

COVID-19 rapid testing is now in full swing with eight sites listed by the Illinois Department of Public Health open in Rockford.

"That's three times the amount of specimens we were testing on a daily basis," said Dr. Martell.

The Winnebago County Health Department has a higher goal in mind, especially because testing sites are not meeting their daily capacity.

"I would like to exceed the capacity everyday. I mean I don't want anyone to ever be turned away but I would like to count 500 in and 500 in," said Dr. Martell.

The health department says testing around 15 percent of the population will give a better understanding of the level of COVID-19 in that community which will then help the reopening process.

"It moves us faster towards our ability to be able to slowly in a phased fashion open things back up again in a thoughtful and safe manner," said Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney. "So nobody should be sitting at home with symptoms wondering if they have it and holding back to see if they feel better tomorrow or the next day. Be proactive. Go out and get tested."

Dr. Martell encourages even people without symptoms especially essential workers to get tested.

"If you are in a household with someone who has symptoms come and get tested with that household member because we know the greatest risk is with those household contacts," said Dr. Martell.

While county health officials say the curve is flattening, there's room for more testing and improvement.

Dr. Martell says there might be additional pop-up testing sites coming in the next few weeks.