River Flood Watch from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Watch for

The Rock River near Joslin

* Until Sunday evening.

* At 7:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 9.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Friday evening…and continue

rising to 12.5 feet Saturday evening. Fall below flood stage

Sunday evening.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination

with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence

in the river reaching flood stage.

&&