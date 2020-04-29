River Flood Watch from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Watch for
The Rock River near Joslin
* Until Sunday evening.
* At 7:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 9.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Friday evening…and continue
rising to 12.5 feet Saturday evening. Fall below flood stage
Sunday evening.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.
