River Flood Watch from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Watch for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* from Friday morning to Saturday morning.
* At 11:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached by Friday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Inundation of Baumann Park in Cherry Valley
begins.
&&