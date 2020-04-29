River Flood Watch from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Watch for

The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South

Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.

* from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

* At 11:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached by Friday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Inundation of Baumann Park in Cherry Valley

begins.

&&