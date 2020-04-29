River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* from Thursday afternoon until further notice.
* At 930 AM Wednesday the stage was 7.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday afternoon and
continue to rise to near 10.4 feet by Saturday evening.
* Impact…At 10.5 feet…Low-lying sections of Cornish Park are
inundated in Algonquin.
* The forecast depends heavily on forecast rainfall. Exact amounts and
locations of the heaviest rain are uncertain, and small changes to the
forecast could cause river crest forecasts to trend higher or lower
than current forecasts. Monitor the latest statements throughout the
day.
&&