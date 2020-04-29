River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg

downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.

* from Thursday afternoon until further notice.

* At 930 AM Wednesday the stage was 7.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday afternoon and

continue to rise to near 10.4 feet by Saturday evening.

* Impact…At 10.5 feet…Low-lying sections of Cornish Park are

inundated in Algonquin.

* The forecast depends heavily on forecast rainfall. Exact amounts and

locations of the heaviest rain are uncertain, and small changes to the

forecast could cause river crest forecasts to trend higher or lower

than current forecasts. Monitor the latest statements throughout the

day.

