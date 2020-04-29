River Flood Warning from THU 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* from Thursday evening to late Friday night.
* At 930 PM Wednesday the stage was 9.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday evening and continue
to rise to near 12.4 feet by Friday morning.The river will fall
below flood stage by Friday evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Inundation of Baumann Park in Cherry Valley
begins.
