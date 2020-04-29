Rep. John Cabello files suit challenging Pritzker’s shelter in place orders

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, has filed a lawsuit against Gov. JB Pritzker, challenging the governor's executive order for businesses to closer and residents to shelter at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cabello says he has not requested a temporary restraining order against the order, a move he says shows this isn't political and an attempt to come to a solution to open Illinois' economy.



"We want to start doing what's right for taxpayers," Cabello said to 13 WREX on the phone Wednesday morning.



Cabello says he would consider filing the temporary restraining order, however.



A Republican colleague in the House of Representatives filed a similar lawsuit last week. Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia filed the lawsuit and a temporary restraining order, which a judge granted. However, the wording in this lawsuit made it so it only applied to Bailey, not other residents.



Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office filed a notice of appeal Monday, and a spokeswoman for his office said it expects to file a brief with the appellate court Wednesday.



Cabello says his lawsuit is worded to apply to all Illinois residents.



Bailey's lawsuit is something Pritzker has continued to denounce.



“This was a cheap political stunt designed so that the representative can see his name in headlines, and unfortunately he has briefly been successful in that most callous of feats,” Pritzker said.



13 WREX will continue to update this article as more information on the lawsuit becomes available.







