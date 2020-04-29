Pritzker calls Cabello’s lawsuit ‘irresponsible’

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has responded to a lawsuit filed by Rockford Representative John Cabello.



When asked about the lawsuit on Wednesday during the state's daily press briefing on COVID-19, here's what the governor said:

"I think it's a similarly irresponsible lawsuit. We're in the business here of keeping people safe and healthy. That's what the stay at home order has been about. I think that lawsuit is just another attempt at grandstanding."

Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, filed a lawsuit against Gov. JB Pritzker earlier on Wednesday, challenging the governor's executive order for businesses to closer and residents to shelter at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cabello says he has not requested a temporary restraining order against the order, a move he says shows this isn't political and an attempt to come to a solution to open Illinois' economy.

"We want to start doing what's right for taxpayers," Cabello said to 13 WREX on the phone Wednesday morning.

Cabello says he would consider filing the temporary restraining order, however.

You can read the full lawsuit below: