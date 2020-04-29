Pritzker announces new clinical support program for long-term care facilities

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced a new program to help the long-term care facilities in the state as they battle COVID-19.



The governor made the announcement on Wednesday in Chicago.



Starting on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health will be sending out 10 teams of 50 nurses to long-term care facilities across the state.



An additional team of 200 IDPH nurses will join their ranks at facilities across the state daily.



Gov. Pritzker says the additional nurses will have a specific task at the homes.

"Though their assistance will be tailored to meet each facility's needs, they'll be focused on three tasks: conducting swab testing, training existing staff to take samples themselves and reviewing and improving the facility's hygiene practices and PPE use," said Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker said the state has simplified the hiring process for long-term care facilities during this time so they can get nursing assistance and have enough staff to care for residents.