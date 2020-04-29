PODCAST: Speaking with a survivor of the COVID-19 pandemic

On our news app? Click here to listen to the podcast!

ROCKFORD (WREX) – Johanna Cronin is a survivor of COVID-19. She joins the podcast to talk about her symptoms, the difficulties surrounding getting tested and her overall experience.

Johanna lives in Los Angeles, CA and details what it was like going into Cedar Sinai Medical Center in the middle of the night after waking up gasping for air.

Now recovered, she hopes by sharing her story, people will be more careful and take the coronavirus seriously.