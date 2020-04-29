Photos: 13 WREX wears denim to raise awareness of sexual assault

(WREX) — 13 WREX is doing our part to help raise awareness of sexual assault.



Wednesday is Denim Day, which is held every April during Sexual Assault Awareness month.



The campaign began after the Italian Supreme Court overturned a sexual assault conviction because the survivor was wearing tight jeans at the time of the assault, so justices felt she must of helped the person who raped her remove them.



Since then, what started as a local campaign to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence has grown into a movement.

Denim Day asks community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.

The 13 WREX team participated in Denim Day, whether our team is at home or the station.