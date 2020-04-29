 Skip to Content

Photos: 13 WREX wears denim to raise awareness of sexual assault

5:44 pm Top Stories
Denim Kristin for slideshowWEB
Denim James for slideshowWEB
Denim Derek for slideshowWEB
Denim Evan for slideshow WEB
Denim Maggie for slideshow WEB
Denim Justin for slideshow WEB
Denim Mary for slideshowWEB
Denim Lauren for slideshow WEB
Denim Will for slideshowWEB
Denim Bre for slideshow WEB
Denim Nick for slideshowWEB

(WREX) — 13 WREX is doing our part to help raise awareness of sexual assault.

Wednesday is Denim Day, which is held every April during Sexual Assault Awareness month.

The campaign began after the Italian Supreme Court overturned a sexual assault conviction because the survivor was wearing tight jeans at the time of the assault, so justices felt she must of helped the person who raped her remove them.

Since then, what started as a local campaign to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence has grown into a movement.

Denim Day asks community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.

The 13 WREX team participated in Denim Day, whether our team is at home or the station.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content