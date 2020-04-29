Petition forms to temporarily close Woodhaven Lakes, sheriff says it’s nearly empty

LEE COUNTY (WREX) -- Public health experts aim to minimize travel that is not essential during COVID-19, as a way they say to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

But what if someone owns the residence he or she wants to travel to?

Woodhaven Lakes is a resort and campground where people actually own and pay taxes on their property in rural Lee County. Because of Governor JB Pritzker's Stay at Home Order, the common facilities are closed.

That, however, leaves the thousands of people who own their campsite in Woodhaven Lakes in a gray area. Technically, they could go to their "second home" if they wanted to. The stay at home order does ban non-essential travel, but it does not say a person must stay in a primary residence.

A petition created by a Lee County Resident calls on the state to lock the gates of Woodhaven Lakes. It has more than 1,300 signatures as of Wednesday night.

But, Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says he is impressed with the number of people not going to the campground.

"After talking to the executive director [of Woodhaven Lakes] he's had about 93 percent compliance on the weekend and that means about 93 percent of the people are staying away from the campground," Sheriff Simonton said. "And during the week it's as high as 97 to 98 percent compliance."

Woodhaven Lakes posted to Facebook last week and said, in part, "Thank you, thank you, thank you to all of our Property Owners who have been and remain cooperative with Governor Pritzker’s ban on travel to and from your primary residence to Woodhaven (and other second vacation properties and homes) during the Stay at Home Order."