Pet of the Week: Bianca the cat

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — 13 WREX's Pet of the Week has returned to 13 News at Noon every Wednesday!

Winnebago County Animal Services said it has started adopting pets again but it's now by appointment only, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

To get an appointment, the potential adopter must complete an adoption form on WCAS's website and indicate the animal ID for the pet they are interested in adopting.

Our first Pet of the Week is Bianca, the 10-year-old black cat. Here is a description of Bianca:

“Bianca is a very sweet girl that needs a quiet home. She would probably adjust to one other cat, but really wants to be the only cat. She was given a bath and brush and seemed to love it. Bianca loves to sit in your lap for pets and brushing and will make a great companion."

Bianca is $20 to adopt. If you are interested in adopting Bianca, fill out an adoption form and enter Bianca's animal ID (416372) in the online form. Once your form is approved, a customer service clerk will call you to set up an appointment.

Watch 13 News at Noon every Wednesday for every featured Pet of the Week!