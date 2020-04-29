More than 948,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19

(WREX) — The number of people who have beaten COVID-19 is approaching one million.



According to Johns Hopkins University, as of 10:32 a.m., 948,545 people worldwide have now recovered from the virus.



The data shows 115,955 Americans have recovered, the third highest country behind Spain (132,000) and Germany (120,000).

The United States still has the most confirmed cases of anywhere else in the world with over one million people testing positive.



Nearly 6 million Americans in total have been tested for coronavirus.



The most tested states are New York (845,000), California (5777,000), Florida (366,000), Texas (300,000), Massachusetts (254,000) and Illinois (242,000).