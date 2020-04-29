 Skip to Content

More than 948,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19

10:17 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

(WREX) — The number of people who have beaten COVID-19 is approaching one million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of 10:32 a.m., 948,545 people worldwide have now recovered from the virus.

The data shows 115,955 Americans have recovered, the third highest country behind Spain (132,000) and Germany (120,000).

The United States still has the most confirmed cases of anywhere else in the world with over one million people testing positive.

Nearly 6 million Americans in total have been tested for coronavirus.

The most tested states are New York (845,000), California (5777,000), Florida (366,000), Texas (300,000), Massachusetts (254,000) and Illinois (242,000).

Evan Leake

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Evan grew up in Darien, Illinois, a south-west suburb of Chicago. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019. He coordinates both the Teacher of the Week and Inspiring 815 series for 13 News. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com or Evan Leake on Facebook.

