One shot on Rockford’s south side

ROCKFORD - (WREX) -- Rockford Police say one person is recovering after they were shot last night.

A call for shots fired in the 1900 block of 4th Street came in around 8 p.m. last night. RPD say the victim drove them self to the hospital after they were hit by gunfire.

RPD did not say if they have a suspect description but did say they're still investigating the shooting.

If you or anyone has information, you're asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.