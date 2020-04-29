Latest lawsuit challenging Gov. Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home order filed by local lawmaker

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The fight against Governor JB Pritzker's Stay at Home order hit a lot closer to home Wednesday.

State Representative John Cabello of Machesney Park filed a lawsuit over Pritzker's extension of that order. Cabello said the governor is overstepping his legal authority and said not reopening businesses is hurting taxpayers.

"I'm not saying they need to do this tomorrow. I'm saying let's put in place a plan, a road map. Maybe it's next week, maybe it's the week after. But to just say all of the sudden it's a month out, I think is wrong and these are the things we need to challenge," said Cabello.

His lawsuit is the second one filed that challenges the order. But Cabello said his is different than the first in a few ways.

For one, the wording applies to all Illinoisans, not just him. The first lawsuit, filed by Rep. Darren Bailey, included a temporary restraining order. A judge granted that order, but Bailey was the only one it applied to.

Cabello said his lawsuit did not include a temporary restraining order, because he said he wants to give the governor a chance to work on the issue.

But the man challenging Cabello for his seat in the next election, Dave Vella, said he thinks the lawsuit is a political ploy.

"He, along with some other local politicians, came out saying that the quarantining was the wrong thing to do and we're overreacting. And not that we realize how dangerous it is, I think this is a ploy to get some positive feedback from the business community," said Vella.

The governor briefly touched on Cabello's lawsuit at his daily COVID-19 briefing. He called it, "...just another attempt at grandstanding."

Cabello said he took an oath to uphold the Illinois constitution, and challenging the governor's order is his way of doing that.