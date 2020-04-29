Keith’s Sinclair commits to Dartmouth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Keith Country Day boasts another NCAA Division I volleyball talent. Emma Sinclair is the next in line from a program that has produced major conference talent in leagues like the Big Ten, Big East and Big 12. Sinclair is heading to the Ivy League.

"I chose Dartmouth, it was pretty quick the process for Dartmouth," Sinclair said. "I got in touch with the coaches, went on an actual visit, loved the campus, loved the girls and it was overall the best education I could get. It was a great opportunity. How could I not choose Dartmouth?"

She's one of the lucky ones who actually got to visit the school before COVID-19 started shutting things down.

"Right before everything went down," she said. "We had one tournament in Baltimore then we went straight to Hanover, New Hampshire."

Emma fell in love with the campus and the volleyball program, and looks forward to challenging herself both academically and athletically.

"It's a great community there," Sinclair said. "Going into an Ivy League school I really looked for academic support as well. It's a close-knit school. The athletes take up about 25 percent of the student population. It's a big community there and I just loved it."

She's getting by with video workouts with her club team for now, but she can't wait to get back on the court.

"I've never been off the court this long for volleyball," she said. "I haven't played since I committed. I feel once I committed I gained a little more confidence having relaxed and being able to focus on my game rather than the recruitment process. I was really looking forward to playing with that aspect. But not anymore."

When she does get back on the court, expect the outside hitter to finish her high school career in style, before heading off to Dartmouth.