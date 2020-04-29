Flood Watch from WED 3:55 AM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of north central Illinois and

northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north

central Illinois, Boone and De Kalb. In northeast Illinois,

Kane, Lake IL, and McHenry.

* Through this evening.

* Persistent moderate rain will occur much of today and this

evening across northern Illinois. Totals of one and a half to

two inches are expected in much of the Watch area of north

central and far northeast Illinois. Some locations in far

northern Illinois on Tuesday afternoon and night saw one to two

inches of rain, making them most susceptible to flooding with

the additional rain today and this evening.

* Roadways, viaducts, ditches, and other poor drainage areas may

be impacted. Agricultural land and poor drainage areas may be

inundated in rural areas. River and small stream rises will

occur with flooding of these waterways also possible. This

includes the Des Plaines, Fox, and Kishwaukee Rivers and their

tributaries.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&