Flood Watch from WED 3:55 AM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Watch for portions of north central Illinois and
northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north
central Illinois, Boone and De Kalb. In northeast Illinois,
Kane, Lake IL, and McHenry.
* Through this evening.
* Persistent moderate rain will occur much of today and this
evening across northern Illinois. Totals of one and a half to
two inches are expected in much of the Watch area of north
central and far northeast Illinois. Some locations in far
northern Illinois on Tuesday afternoon and night saw one to two
inches of rain, making them most susceptible to flooding with
the additional rain today and this evening.
* Roadways, viaducts, ditches, and other poor drainage areas may
be impacted. Agricultural land and poor drainage areas may be
inundated in rural areas. River and small stream rises will
occur with flooding of these waterways also possible. This
includes the Des Plaines, Fox, and Kishwaukee Rivers and their
tributaries.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&