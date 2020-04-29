Flood Advisory from WED 8:48 PM CDT until THU 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

Livingston County in central Illinois…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…

Ford County in east central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

Newton County in northwestern Indiana…

Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

Jasper County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 345 AM CDT Thursday.

* At 845 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated steady rain falling across

the advisory area. This will likely cause pockets of minor

flooding, especially in low lying and flood prone areas, including

near rivers and streams. The heaviest rain as of 845 PM CDT was

occcurring near and east of the I-57 corridor of eastern and east

central Illinois into northwest Indiana. Local law enforcement

reported minor street flooding in southwest Plainfield this

evening. Up to one to two inches of rain have already fallen in

portions of the advisory area today. Additional rainfall of up to

an inch is expected over the area through the overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from the rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,

country roads, farmland, as well as other drainage areas and low

lying spots.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

