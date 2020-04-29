Flood Advisory from WED 8:48 AM CDT until WED 4:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 445 PM CDT Wednesday.

* At 848 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the

advisory area due to rain and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Whitewater,

Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Twin Lakes, Union

Grove, East Troy, Paddock Lake, Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Wind

Lake, Rochester, Genoa City, Walworth and Silver Lake.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&